Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 8 (ANI): The family members of the Men's Hockey Team player Dilpreet Singh celebrated in Amritsar as India defeated defending champion South Korea 4-1 in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 to lift the trophy after eight years.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team clinched the Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 title as they registered a comfortable 4-1 win over defending champions Korea at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

India lifted the Asia Cup trophy after a long gap of eight years, and with this victory, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

The scorers for Team India are Sukhjeet Singh in Q1, Dilpreet scored 2 in Q3 and Q4, and Amit scored the finisher in Q4.

The last time India won the Hockey World Cup was in 1975, and in the last World Cup, they lost to New Zealand in the crossover.

Speaking on India's triumph, Balwinder Singh, father of Dilpreet Singh, told ANI, "I knew the Indian team would win because we were playing well. Dilpreet Singh scored two goals today. I am happy. Now India has qualified for the Hockey World Cup 2026."

Following India's win over South Korea 4-1 in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Sukhwant Kaur, mother of Dilpreet Singh, said, "I am happy that my son has scored two goals and made the country proud..."

After India clinched the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Manjit Kaur, aunt of Dilpreet Singh, said, "I am happy. Everyone is happy. My nephew has played very well." (ANI)

