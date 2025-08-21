New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Ahead of the US Open 2025, two-time Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff decided to part ways with her coach Matt Daly.

The world No. 3 split with Daly, a grip expert whom she brought on board late last year, replacing him with biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMilan, according to Olympics.com.

MacMilan was seen practising with Gauff - who has yet to address the change herself - on Wednesday (20 August) at the US Open in New York. Her long-time coach, Jean-Christophe Faurel, stays with the team.

MacMilan is widely credited in the industry for rectifying Aryna Sabalenka's serve. Sabalenka is currently the world's top-ranked player.

Gauff has had double-fault issues as of late and is counting on MacMilan to work his magic the way he did with Sabalenka.

At last week's Cincinnati Open, a WTA 1000 tournament, Gauff was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Jasmine Paolini.

The main draw of the US Open starts on Sunday.

Gauf's last assignment with coach Matt Daly was the Cincinnati Open 2025, where she went to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Earlier on Saturday, Jasmine Paolini advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing Cincinnati Open women's singles competition, defeating Coco Gauff in their quarterfinal clash..

Paolini, the world number nine with three career tour-level titles, outclassed Gauff, a two-time Grand Slam champion, by 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, making a remarkable comeback after fumbling the first set.

This is her third win against the American in as many meetings in 2025.

During the decider, Paolini suffered an injury scare when she rolled over her ankle while hitting a running forehand. After consulting with her trainer, she managed to shrug off the pain and win the match.

Despite not being in her best form this year and having lost several matches from positions of a win, Paolini overcame her past to win seven points on a trot and 12 of the last 15 to make it to her 15th semifinal of the season and her second at the WTA 1000 level. Gauff's match was filled with errors as she hit 16 double faults and 62 unforced errors in action, which lasted just over two hours. (ANI)

