Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): The Colombo Strikers announced that the extensively experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella will lead the Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League 2023.

The Colombo Strikers will be in action for the first time in the LPL when they take on Jaffna Kings in Colombo on 30 July, as per LPL release.

Niroshan Dickwella has scored 2,179 runs and has effected 65 catches and 21 stumpings in 115 T20s. Speaking about leading the Colombo Strikers, Dickwella said, "I feel extremely honoured to be the Captain of the Colombo Strikers. We have a terrific side with several superstars such as Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Matheesha Pathirana. We'll certainly give the freedom to all the cricketers to play their natural game. We are looking forward to a fantastic season."

Meanwhile, Colombo Strikers' owner Sagar Khanna said, "Niroshan Dickwella is an experienced campaigner and he knows the local players well. He will certainly be able to get the best out of all the cricketers in the team. I would like to wish him and the team all the very best for the season."

The Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played from 30 July to 20 August. (ANI)

