Ben Stokes is currently captaining the England Test team and will engage in the last and final Test match at the Oval on July 27 with Australia to save the series. Australia has already retained the Ashes urn as the 4th Test of the series got drawn despite England considerably ahead in the Test due to rain-interruption. Stokes has already missed the opportunity to regain the Ashes and he will have to wait for 2025 to have another chance to bring it back. All of that is considering he stays fir for the next few years to continue captaining the England side. Lately he has suffered from consistent injury issues and missed most of the IPL 2023 season due to being sidelined with a injury. He regained his bowling fitness ahead of the Ashes but after the series he is sure to have a conversation with the medics regarding his future as an all-rounder for his knee injury. Mark Wood Plays ‘Barbie Girl’ Song At the Start of Ben Stokes’ Press Conference, Leaves Reporters in Splits; Watch Viral Video.

Ben Stokes to Become A Spinner? Know Why

Stokes admitted that he has to explore the options of a potential surgery and the option to bowl spin to stretch his career as an all-rounder. He has reportedly tried out bowling off-spin much like his well-reputed predecessors Tony Greig and Sir Gary Sobers.

“Yeah, it’s something I obviously want to get sorted,” said Stokes recently in an interview about the possibility of an operation. “The time in which I’ve seen specialists and stuff like that there has been cricket around. I think that is a good time to have some serious conversations with medics around what is potentially something I could do to get a role in which I can bowl without having to worry about my knee."

“It is another frustrating thing when all the work you do, your body can let you down at times when you don’t want it to. I’ll have a better think around what I want to do in terms of the role that everyone is used to seeing me playing going forward.” Ashes 2023: James Anderson Has No Thoughts About Retirement, Says ‘The Hunger Is Still There’.

Ben Stokes has already called his time from ODI cricket despite the ICC ODI World Cup around the corner. He played his ODI match against India in 2022 and dismissed any chances of returning into Matthew Mott's side. He played a big role in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final and is expected to continue playing T20s till the next T20 World Cup. The reason of his ODI retirement has solely been to hold his body together longer by workload management as he wants to continue captaining England as long as possible.

