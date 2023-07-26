Barcelona will be in action for the first time on the US tour after seeing their game against Juventus called off due to an illness outbreak. The Spanish champions takes on Arsenal, who will be hurting following their 2-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday. Xavi has done a tremendous job of stabilizing the Catalonian club and this season assumes greater significance for them considering they will now be looking to do well in Europe. The Arsenal project under Mikel Arteta is gathering steam but the Spanish gaffer will also be under pressure to win trophies. The board has backed him with major signings and the patience will run thin for the supporters this season. Arsenal versus Barcelona starts at 8:00 AM IST. Lionel Messi Comes Up With New Celebration, Points Towards David Beckham After Scoring A Goal in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Leagues Cup 2023 Match; Video Goes Viral.

A toe injury keeps Reiss Nelson out of the game while Oleksandr Zinchenko will undergo a late fitness test as he battles to overcome a calf problem. Kai Havertz has looked anything but settled in his new position in midfield but Mikel Arteta is confident the experiment will come good with time. Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard combined well against Manchester United and all eyes will be on the duo against Barcelona.

Jules Kounde is still down with illness and will not feature against Arsenal for Barcelona. Ilkay Gundogan, the former Manchester City skipper, makes his non-competitive debut for Barcelona. He will have Franck Kessie and Pedri as his partners in midfield. Ansu Fati and Raphinha on the wings are tireless runners and will be creating chances from out wide. Robert Lewandowski leads the attack and is instrumental in every play going forward.

When is Arsenal vs Barcelona, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Arsenal will continue their pre-season tour with a square-off against Barcelona in a pre-season match on Thursday, July 27. The match will kick-start at 8:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, USA. Lionel Messi Consoles DJ Khaled's Son Who Was Crying Ahead of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Leagues Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Barcelona, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Barcelona game would not be telecasted in India. There is no official broadcaster for the game in the country and the football fanatics would not be able to view the game on their TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Barcelona, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Though the live telecast of Arsenal vs Barcelona is not available in India, the fans can tune in to Arsenal official app and Arsenal.com website to live stream the football match online. Thus, one could enjoy the pre-season clash on their electronic devices. Arsenal were sloppy at the back in the last game and these things tend to happen in pre-season. Expect the Gunners to win this game by a 2-0 margin.

