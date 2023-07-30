Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 30 (ANI): The Colombo Strikers unveiled their jersey for their debut season in the Lanka Premier League which will start from July 30 onwards.

The jersey was launched during a glitzy event headlined by Indian singer Guru Randhawa on Saturday. The singer performed for the Colombo Strikers squad and management before the jersey was unveiled by the Colombo Strikers' owner Sagar Khanna.

Speaking about the jersey, team owner Sagar Khanna said as quoted by a press release from the team, "The shades of pink and purple have always been the combination for the Strikers' teams around the world. The colour pink signifies passion, while the colour purple signifies freedom. The jersey will remind the players to play with passion and they will certainly be given the freedom to play their natural games."

Meanwhile, speaking about kicking off their LPL 2023 campaign against Jaffna Kings on Sunday, Colombo Strikers' Captain Niroshan Dickwella said, "We have trained very well in the lead-up to the tournament. The entire unit is gelling nicely. The first game is very important for any side and it will be great to get off to a good start. We are looking forward to a cracking tournament."

The Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played from 30 July to 20 August.

The matches will be held across two venues Colombo and Kandy for the 2023 edition.

The season will see the participation of five teams - Colombo Strikers captained by Niroshan Dickwella, Dambulla Aura captained by Kusal Mendis, Galle Titans led by Dasun Shanaka, B-Love Kandy captained by Wanindu Hasaranga and the defending champions Jaffna Kings will be led by veteran Srilankan allrounder Thisara Perera.

The fourth edition will also feature top International stars like David Miller, Babar Azam, Chris Lynn and Shakib Al Hasan who will be entertaining the fans in the league along with top-class Sri Lankan players like Mahesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Angelo Mathews.

The teams will be facing each other twice in a round-robin league format in group-stage games starting from July 30. The top four teams on the points table will qualify for the playoffs which will begin on August 17 and the final will be played on August 20 with August 21 kept as a rain reserve day.

Colombo Strikers squad: Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Niroshan Dickwella, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dananjaya, Movin Subasinghe, Lahiru Udara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lorcan Tucker, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Yashodha Lanka, Angelo Perera. (ANI)

