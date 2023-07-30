Manchester United will be looking to end their pre-season tour of the USA with a confidence-boosting win over Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils brushed aside Arsenal with ease but they came up short against a Real Madrid side that looked for resolute than them in all departments. The game comes on the backdrop of Manchester United wrapping up the deal for striker Rasmus Hojlund. The team was in need of a forward for the past few months or so and the youngster will feel he has an important role to play. Opponents Borussia Dortmund had a heartache last season when they were gifted the German Bundesliga title on the last day of the season. The team will feel they have to make amends for it this term. Manchester United versus Borussia Dortmund will be streamed on the MUTV app from 6:30 am IST. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Liverpool Reportedly in Talks With PSG To Sign France Star on Loan.

Mason Mount has been very ordinary at his new club Manchester United so far and the English international needs a commanding performance. Kobbie Maino has been ruled out for a few months with an ankle injury which is a huge blow for the upcoming midfielder. Jadon Sancho comes up against his former team and he will be eager to impress boss Erik Ten Haag with Antony the first-choice preference on the right wing.

Marcel Sabitzer’s loan move could not materialise into a permanent position at Manchester United and the former Bayern Munich man secured a move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer. He will start alongside new team captain Emre Can in midfield. Sebastian Haller leads the attack with Julian Brandt a key figure on the wings. Mats Hummels will use all his experience to keep the United attackers quiet. Barcelona 3–0 Real Madrid: Fermin Lopez Stars As Catalan Giants Clinch Dominant Victory in Pre-Season El Clasico (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund, Club Friendly 2023 Football Match?

Manchester United will be going up against Borussia Dortmund in their a pre-season club-friendly match on Monday, July 31, 2023. The match is set to begin at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund, Club Friendly 2023 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available for the match. Since there is no official broadcast partner for the match, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of the contest on their TV sets. For live streaming of the match, scroll below. Sadio Mane Transfer News: Bayern Munich Provides Major Update on Senegal Star's Future Amid Al-Nassr Links.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund, Club Friendly 2023 Football Match?

Even though the live telecast of this match will not be available, fans can watch live streaming of this game on the MUTV app and website. Fans can watch the live match on MUTV but they would have to register first. Manchester United had a reality check against Real Madrid but they will come back stronger to secure a win this evening.

