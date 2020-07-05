New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Indian team skipper Virat Kohli for allegedly breaching the Conflict of Interest clause under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rules and the country's cricket governing body's Ethics Officer, DK Jain, said he is looking into the matter.

"Yes, I have received the complaint, I am looking into it. I will examine it and see what can be done. If I find merit, of course, then he has to be asked and given an opportunity before I take any decision against him. He has to be given the opportunity to explain. I will follow the same procedure which has been followed earlier," Jain told ANI.

Also Read | Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

The complaint has been filed by Sanjeev Gupta, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association ( MPCA) Life Member. Gupta, in his complaint, alleged that Kohli is occupying two posts at a time and it is a "blatant violation" of BCCI Rule 38 (4) and the former also cited business ventures in which have Kohli is one of the Directors/Owners.

Virat Kohli Sports LLP and Cornerstone Venture Partners LLP were the business ventures mentioned by Gupta in his complaint.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi Trolled Mercilessly by Netizens for Saying Team India Sought Forgiveness After Losing to Pakistan, Fans Remind Him Of Men in Blue's Unbeaten Record (Watch Video).

"Virat Kohli is occupying two posts at a time in blatant violation to BCCI Rule 38(4) approved by Supreme Court Of India. As such, he must relinquish his one post at once in compliance, his two posts are covered as under - A - 38(4)(a) - Player and B - 38(4)( o ) - Contractual Entity, to be read with BCCI Rule 38(1) (iii)," Gupta wrote.

"I humbly solicit Learned Ethics Officer to forthwith pass the order directing Virat Kohli to give away one of his posts, at once, in Compliance to BCCI Constitution dated 21.08.18 Rule Number 38(4) (Approved by Apex Court )," he added.

Gupta further stated that his intent behind filing the complaint is for the 100 percent compliance to Lodha Reforms and the Supreme Court approved the BCCI Constitution, without any personal agenda. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)