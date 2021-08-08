Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 8 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Dan Christian has admitted that the conditions in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh have been really difficult and he has not faced anything like this in his career.

Christian scored 39 off 15 balls, including five sixes in an over against Shakib Al Hasan in the fourth T20I against Bangladesh, helping Australia register their first win of the series. The visitors were put in a spot of bother even when chasing a score like 105.

"They don't compare to anything I've faced in my career. These are as difficult conditions as I've seen for T20 cricket - 120 is like 190, it's an extremely difficult place to try and bat. We've seen all the spinners and even the seamers, as soon as they start bowling slower balls it's really, really hard work. It's holding in the surface, gripping and turning and it's a big ground as well. It's certainly been different cricket but in terms of getting into rhythm or any kind of flow it's been pretty hard," ESPNcricinfo quoted Christian as saying.

"There's certainly been things we can take out of these games from a batting perspective. You have to be so precise in your plans in these conditions. It probably doesn't get more difficult than that at any level around the world than facing that kind of bowling here," he added.

When asked whether conditions in the T20 World Cup slated to be held in the UAE would be same, Christian said: "I don't think they'll be anything like it. Say, somewhere like Sharjah where you get a bit of dew at night time and it's a small ground, so 220 can be a winning score. Maybe at Dubai or Abu Dhabi they'll be a bit slower but they are still 170-180 wickets normally...there's an IPL before the World Cup, so there might be some worn tracks but think they are pretty used to getting them back up."

Australia has already lost the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh and the final match would be played on Monday. (ANI)

