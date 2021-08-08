India and England will be aiming to take an upper hand in the five-match Test series as the teams look for a result on the fifth day of the opening test. Day 5 of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 will be played at Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium in Nottingham on August 08, 2021 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Highlights.

India ended Day 4 on 52/1 and are in a great position to win the game and take a lead in the series unless there is an unseen collapse. Meanwhile, England’s over-dependence on Joe Root remains obvious but the Three ions skipper will be hoping that his bowlers can pull off a sensational comeback and defend a mere target of 209 runs on the final day.

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 5 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 5 will be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium in Nottingham. The day will start on August 08, 2021 (Sunday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 5 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 5 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the ENG vs IND match live on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3 SD/HD in Hindi commentary.

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 5 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 5 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

