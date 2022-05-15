New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Cricket fraternity mourned the tragic demise of former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident on Saturday night.

According to the police statement, Symonds, aged 46, died in a car accident on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia when his car left the road and rolled.

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman took to his Twitter and wrote, "Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace, my dear friend. Such tragic news."

"Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul," tweeted former India spinner, Harbhajan Singh.

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer tweeted, "Terrible news to wake up to. Saddened to know that Andrew Symonds is no more. Gone way too soon Thoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy."

On the other hand, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar wrote, "Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on and off the field. Thoughts and prayers with the family."

As per a Queensland police statement, Symonds was in a single-car crash at about 10:30 pm.

Following the information of the accident, paramedics arrived at the scene but could not revive the former Australian cricketer. Symonds was the only person in the car.

This is yet another tragic blow to Australian cricket. Symonds is the third Australian cricket legend to suddenly pass away this year following the tragic deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh in March. (ANI)

