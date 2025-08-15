Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], August 15 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has extended warm congratulations to the senior men's ODI team after their recent series win over Pakistan, the first bilateral ODI series victory over the Asian outfit in 33 years and the first home series triumph in 37 years.

With the series tied 1-1 after the first two ODIs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, the Men in Maroon displayed laser focus and unmatched intensity in the third and final game on Monday, in which they claimed victory by an outstanding 202 runs. Captain and Player-of-the-Match Shai Hope's unbeaten 120, and Player-of-the-Series Jayden Seales' incredible figures of 6-18 from his 7.2 overs, highlighted the historic win. CWI Chief Executive Officer, Chris Dehring, also lauded the players' performances and highlighted the positive example being set for the next generation.

Also Read | IND-A W vs AUS-A W 2nd ODI 2025: Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadhav and Tanuja Kanwer Lead India A to 50-over Series Win Over Australia A.

"On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I want to commend our players and coaching staff for their outstanding achievement. These performances are a source of immense pride for the entire Caribbean and demonstrate what can be accomplished."

"It has no doubt been a very challenging last few months for the team. But to rebound in this manner and finish our home schedule with an ODI series win against Pakistan gives every West Indian hope and confidence that we can continue to improve."

Also Read | AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Australia vs South Africa Match in Cairns.

The series result lifted West Indies to ninth in the ICC ODI rankings in their bid to secure the final automatic qualification spot for the 2027 World Cup. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)