New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Indian senior women's team coach Crispin Chettri on Monday named a 23-member squad for the Pink Ladies Cup, a friendly tournament to be held in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, from February 20 to 26, during the FIFA International Match Window, as per the AIFF official website.

India will face Jordan (February 20), Russia (February 23) and the Korean Republic (February 26). All matches will take place at the Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, February 17: AJ Styles vs Dominik Mysterio, Penta vs Pete Dunn; Elimination Chamber Qualifying matches and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward To on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

The Blue Tigresses had been training in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, after the conclusion of Round 6 of the Indian Women's League on February 7. India are using these friendly matches to prepare for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers which will take place in May-June, 2025.

Crispin Chettri said, as quoted by the AIFF official website, "I think the Pink Ladies Cup will be an eye-opener for many of our players because they will get to know the standard. I think the Korean Republic are completely different from Russia. I watched their videos. Russia have a different kind of playing style. But when it comes to Korea, they are quick in transitions. So I think we have to adapt to two different kinds of playing styles. Playing against different sorts of teams like Jordan, Korea Republic and Russia will give us a clearer picture of creating a pool of players for playing against different teams."

Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of DC-W vs RCB-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online.

India will depart for Sharjah on Tuesday, February 18. They will play their first match of the competition against Jordan on February 19, followed by their encounters against Russia (February 22) and the Korean Republic (February 25), respectively. All the matches of the Indian team will be played at Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium in Sharjah.

India's 23-member squad for the Pink Ladies Cup in Sharjah, UAE:

Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Payal Basude, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Kiran Pisda, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Purnima Kumari, Sanju, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam.

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Grace Dangmei, Mousumi Murmu, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Priyanka Devi Naorem, Ratanbala Devi Nongmaithem.

Forwards: Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Manisha, Renu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth.

Head Coach: Crispin Chettri

Assistant Coach: Priya PV

Goalkeeping Coach: Dipankar Choudhury. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)