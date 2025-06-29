Lisbon, Jun 29 (AP) Resting up to play in a record sixth World Cup was more important to Cristiano Ronaldo than switching teams to play in the Club World Cup.

“I had some offers to play (Club) World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long, because this is the season of the World Cup, at the end of the season,” Ronaldo said in an Instagram video posted by his Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr, after signing a two-year extension.

“So I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team.”

The 40-year-old Ronaldo helped Portugal to the Nations League trophy with a penalty shootout win over Spain three weeks ago as speculation swirled that he would transfer to another club to play in the Club World Cup currently being contested in the United States.

He and longtime Argentina rival Lionel Messi could be the first players to appear in six World Cups at next year's tournament co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In Qatar three years ago, Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's extension with Al Nassr means he will play on until at least the age of 42. (AP)

