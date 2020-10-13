Lisbon [Portugal], October 13 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announced on Tuesday.

As a result, the player will miss Portugal's Nations League match against Sweden.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden," Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement in Portuguese.

"The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and is in isolation," it added.

Portuguese Football Federation then said that other players later underwent new tests and all tested negative.

"Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol," the statement read.

Portugal will take on Sweden on October 15. (ANI)

