Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings in match 29 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 13, 2020 (Tuesday). Both teams have been very much far from their usual selves but have a chance to get their season back on track. Meanwhile, CSK Skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bat first. SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been inconsistent this season winning just three of their opening seven games. In their last IPL game, the David Warner-led side were defeated by Rajasthan Royals in a game where they had the upper hand for the most part. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, have won just two of their seven games this season and would be looking to get back to winning ways. MS Dhoni Chosen 'T20 Ka King' in a Viewer-Based Survey.

SRH vs CSK Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan. Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shadul Thakur.

The pitch in Dubai has been favouring the bowlers in recent weeks and teams chasing have won just twice on this ground, with RR being then last side to achieve that against SRH. With temperatures being around 30 degrees, dew could play a factor in the later parts of the game.

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met each other a total of 13 times in the Indian Premier League with the three-time champions holding the upper hand in the head-to-head record. The MS Dhoni-led side have won nine games compared to SRH’s four wins in the fixture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).