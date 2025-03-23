Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.

Chasing 156, CSK rode on Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten 65 and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's 53 to romp home in 19.1 overs.

Mumbai Indians scored 155 for nine against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Ealier, Rohit Sharma departed without bothering the scorers as MI's top-order struggled to get going.

Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav (29) and Tilka Varma (31) stabilised the innings a bit before Deepak Chahar's fiery cameo of unbeaten 28 lent some respectability to the total.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 155 for 9 in 20 overs. (T Varma 31, S Yadav 29, D Chahar 28 not out; K Ahmed 3/29, Noor Ahmad 4/18).

Chennai Supe Kings: 158 for 6 in 19.1 overs (Rachin Ravindra 65 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 53; Vignesh Puthur 3/32).

