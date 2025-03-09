Dubai [UAE], March 9 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell continued his string of fine scores in ICC white-ball knockout matches, but registered some unfortunate records due to the sluggish nature of his knock.

During the title clash against India, Mitchell walked in on the crease with the score at 69/2 in 10.1 overs. He held one end steady and scored 63 in 101 balls, with three half-centuries. His runs came at a strike rate of 62.38.

In six ICC white-ball knockout matches, Mitchell has made 382 runs at an average of 95.50 and a strike rate of 110.08, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 134, which came against India in the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium.

His other standout performances include 72* off 47 balls against England in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals, 53* in 35 balls against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals and 49 in 37 balls against South Africa in the 2025 CT semifinals.

His 11 runs against Australia in the T20 WC 2021 final is his only big failure in the knockouts.

Against India in 10 matches and eight innings, Mitchell has made 389 runs at an average of 48.62, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score is 134.

However, the 91 balls taken by Mitchell to complete his fifty makes it the second slowest for New Zealand in ODIs since 2011, the second slowest for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were the top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket, but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Nathan Smith

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

