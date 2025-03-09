Matt Henry has been one of the best bowlers of New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He has provided key blows upfront for the Kiwis and helped them get all the way to the final. Unfortunately, Matt Henry got injured during the New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final when he went to take the catch of Heinrich Klaasen. He hurt his shoulder because of the tumble and eventually got ruled out of the final against India. He was replaced by Nathan Smith, a young bowler who also has skills with the new ball and can bat as well. Matt Henry Ruled Out of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final With Shoulder Injury, Nathan Smith Replaces Injured Kiwi Pacer In CT 2025 Summit Clash.

Nathan Smith was elected by New Zealand for a very important role in the crucial ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. Smith has played two Test matches for New Zealand and six ODIs before featuring for New Zealand in the final. Smith is well rated for his all-round abilities, specially his bowling with the new ball. He can also tonk the ball during the end overs and that makes him a prized prospect for the T20 franchise leagues. Fans are eager to know which IPL team has picked Nathan Smith in the IPL 2025 mega auction and they will get the complete information here. Champions Trophy 2025: Kane Williamson’s Poor ICC ODI Finals Run Continues, India Take Early Wickets Against New Zealand.

Which Team Nathan Smith is Part of in IPL 2025?

Unfortunately, Nathan Smith is not part of the IPL 2025 as he has not been picked by any of the franchises in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Nathan Smith not playing in the International tournaments and the Super Smash T20's broadcast timings in the subcontinent. Although Nathan Smith is likely in the radar of a number of the IPL franchises and might come in as a replacement player during the IPL 2025 season.

