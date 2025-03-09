New Zealand national cricket team ace speedster Matt Henry was ruled off the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 grand finale against the India national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Matt Henry sustained a shoulder injury during the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final clash against the South Africa national cricket team on March 5 in Lahore. New Zealand named Nathan Smith as Matt Henry's replacement in their playing XI for the high-voltage final against the Rohit Sharma-led India. Matt Henry Ruled Out of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final With Shoulder Injury, Nathan Smith Replaces Injured Kiwi Pacer In CT 2025 Summit Clash.

Nathan Smith's consistent performances in the domestic circuit have earned him a spot in the national side. He has bagged many wickets across formats in domestic cricket. The right-arm speedster has made his debut for the New Zealand national cricket team in the Test and ODI format. Nathan Smith is known for his great line and lengths and can trouble batters with his pace. In this article, take a look at some interesting facts about the New Zealand star pacer.

Quick Facts About New Zealand's Nathan Smith

Nathan Gregory Smith, also known as Nathan Smith, was born on July 15, 1998, in Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand.

Nathan Smith earned a bachelor's degree in commerce from Massey University with a major in accounting and management.

Nathan Smith's consistent performance in age group cricket helped him to earn a spot in the New Zealand 2016 U-19 World Cup. He finished as New Zealand's highest wicket-taker.

The 26-year-old Nathan Smith made his Test debut against the England national cricket team at Christchurch in November 2024.

The right-arm speedster made his ODI debut against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in Dambulla in November 2024. Which Team Nathan Smith is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise Young Kiwi Pacer Will Play for in Indian Premier League Season 18.

In 55 First-Class matches, Nathan Smith has bagged 151 wickets at a good average of 26.90. In List A cricket, the star speedster has taken 65 wickets. Nathan Smith has scalped 67 wickets in 63 T20s till now.

The 26-year-old cricketer was also named New Zealand Men’s Domestic Player of the Year in March 2024.

Nathan Smith's valuable contribution with the bat has helped him to become an integral member of any side he plays. His all-round abilities will help the New Zealand national cricket team. Given his consistent rise in cricket, it's only a matter of time before Nathan Smith becomes an important member of his nation.

