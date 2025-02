Dubai, Feb 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy Group A contest between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Bangladesh innings:

Tanzid Hasan c Rahul b Axar 25

Soumya Sarkar c Rahul b Shami 0

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Kohli b Rana 0

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Gill b Shami 5

Towhid Hridoy c Shami b Rana 100

Mushfiqur Rahim c Rahul b Axar 0

Jaker Ali c Kohli b Shami 68

Rishad Hossain c Pandya b Rana 18

Taskin Ahmed c Iyer b Shami 3

Mustafizur Rahman not out 0

Extras: 9 (lb-1, nb-1, 2-7)

Total: 228 in 49.4 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-1, -2-2, 3-26, 4-35, 5-35, 6-189, 7-214, 8-215, 9-228, 10-228

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 10-0-53-5, Harshit Rana 7.4-0-31-3, Axar Patel 9-1-43-2, Hardik Pandya 4-0-20-0, Ravindra Jadeja 9-0-37-0, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-43-0.

