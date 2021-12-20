Melbourne [Australia], December 20 (ANI): Australia on Monday named an unchanged 15-man squad for the three remaining Ashes Test matches in Melbourne, Sydney, and Hobart.

According to Cricket Australia (CA), fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood rejoin the squad when it assembles in Melbourne on Thursday.

"Australia has named an unchanged 15-man squad for the three remaining Vodafone Ashes Test matches in Melbourne, Sydney and Hobart. Australia has a travel day tomorrow and rest days on Tuesday and Wednesday," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Australia's third Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Meanwhile, Australia and England are currently locking horns in the second Ashes Test. The hosts are in firm control of the match as the game got underway on Monday. (ANI)

