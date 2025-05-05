Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here Monday.

Placed fifth on the points table, Delhi Capitals are looking to move up the table as the race for the play-offs has intensified. DC didn't make any change to their playing XI for the game.

Hosts SRH are languishing at number nine with just three wins from 10 matches.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, and T Natarajan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, and Jaydev Unadkat.

