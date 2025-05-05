Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier league (IPL) is entering the last few games of the season. The play-off race has heated up and everyone is ready for one last lap. In the match 55 of the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 5. You can check the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match scorecard here. Sunrisers Hyderabad has had a poor season so far and are almost nearing elimination. A loss in this match will ensure that their campaign for play-offs in this season of IPL ends. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have stuttered in their last few games and suffered a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. They will want to return back to winning ways.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are not getting regular starts from their opening duo like they did in the last season. Travis Head have struggled to carry on the momentum while Abhishek Sharma has been fighting some lone battles. Ishan Kishan has struggled to get going as well, registering a chain of poor scores. Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma have contributed in patches but failed to produce a collective performance. The bowling has not been up to the mark as well with Mohammed Shami being expensive and out of wicket-taking form. SRH will want their pieces to come together and stay alive for a little longer.

Delhi Capitals have been suffering from a form issue in their top order. Despite Faf du Plessis scoring runs in the last match, Karun Nair and Abishek Porel has not delivered consistently which has piled pressure or KL Rahul and Axar Patel. Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam can provide a strong finish but they will look towards getting a solid start from the top. DC's bowling has a bit of conern too with Dushmantha Chameera not effective in a phase or two and Mukesh Kumar struggling a little. Mitchell Starc has been among wickets and he will have to do the heavylifting once again.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel(w), Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Donovan Ferreira, Mohit Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, T Natarajan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga.