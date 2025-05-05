India national cricket team veteran speedster Mohammed Shami received a death threat on his email ID, demanding INR 1 crore on Sunday, May 4. The development comes days after Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir received a similar threat. Gambhir complained about the same to the Delhi Police. The senior pacer has been part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The right-arm pacer has been out of touch this season with the ball. Delhi Police Confirm Receiving Gautam Gambhir’s Complaint Over Death Threat From ISIS Kashmir.

Mohammed Shami Receives Death Threat

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Mohammed Shami has informed about this 'threatening' email. The report further added that the mail was sent by an individual named Rajput Sindar, where he demanded ransom money worth INR 1 crore from the senior cricketer.

As per Dainik Jagran, Mohammed Shami's brother Haseeb Ahmed has approached and given a written application to the Amroha police to launch a detailed investigation about the death threat email. Furthermore, Amroha SP has registered an FIR and has directed the Cyber Cell to investigate the matter further. Mohammed Shami Bowls Second-Most Expensive Spell in IPL History, Registers Unwanted Feat With Figures of 0/75 in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to host Delhi Capitals on May 5 in the must-win encounter in the Indian Premier League 2025. The Hyderabad-based franchise will hope Shami finds his much-needed form, otherwise, a defeat against Delhi will officially knock the Sunrisers out of playoff contention. A victory will keep their hopes alive to reach the playoffs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2025 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).