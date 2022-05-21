Cuttack (Odisha)[India], May 21 (ANI): The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has made elaborated arrangements for the second T20 Cricket Match of the bilateral series between India and South Africa, which is scheduled on June 12 here at the Barabati Stadium.

"The match will be played with 100 per cent spectators capacity, as Odisha Government has allowed to host the match in full seating strength," informs Sanjay Behera, Secretary, OCA

Behera stated that "Comprehensive arrangements have been made to the smooth and successful conduct of the event in collaboration with, State government, police department and other stakeholders."

"The T20 match between India and South Africa will be played under newly installed LED Flood Light (first LED Sports Flood Light in Odisha) and newly laid Sand Based Outfield at Barabati Stadium."

"The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) will be using a full ground cover for this match which will cover the entire field of play. This has been imported from the United Kingdom, In this match, OCA will be utilizing two Australian super soppers."

The Odisha Cricket Association has also developed two brand new dressing rooms of international standards with all modern facilities for the teams.

Both the teams will arrive in Bhubaneswar on June 10 for the Match

The tickets for the match will be available in both online and offline mode starting from June 1. (ANI)

