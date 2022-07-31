Birmingham [UK], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she clinched India's first gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won a gold medal with a combined lift of 201kg in the Women's 49kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

"The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she's won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes to Mirabai Chanu for her gold medal win.

"Mirabai Chanu scripts history by winning weightlifting gold medal, setting a new record in #CommonwealthGames. Her first gold medal for India in the ongoing Games has created a wave of joy & celebration across the country. Well done, Mirabai! India is proud of you & your medals," she tweeted.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also extended his congratulations to the weightlifter for her achievement.

"Much awaited Gold by @mirabai_chanu creating a new Games Record in Women's 49kg Snatch, Clean and Jerk and total lift. You have put India on the top yet again with your amazing performance in #CWG2022 #Cheer4India," tweeted Anurag Thakur.

Mirabai added one more gem to her crown and took home the gold as she added another medal to India's tally on day 2 of the CWG with a total of 201kg.

Talking about her gold-winning play, in her first attempt at the Snatch category, Mirabai made a great start and successfully lifted 84kg. Mirabai successfully lifted the required 88kg in her second. She performed her personal best at the level of representing India. In the final attempt of the Snatch category, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist failed to lift 90kg with exhibiting stunning power.

Mirabai created a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 88kg in her second attempt in the snatch round.

She leads the race with a 12-kg gap with second-placed Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, Mirabai exhibited a stunning display of power as she lifted 109kg in her first attempt. In her second attempt, she lifted 113kg. In her final attempt at this category, she failed to lift 115kg but she did not fail to clinch the first gold medal for India in this multi-sports event in 2022. (ANI)

