After disappointing results in their opening fixtures, India and Pakistan look to register their first win at CWG 2022 as they meet in match 5 of the Group Stage. The IND W vs PAK W T20I clash will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on July 31, 2022 (Sunday). So ahead of the clash we bring you Birmingham weather along with the Edgbaston Stadium pitch report. India Women vs Pakistan Women, CWG 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND W vs PAK W Cricket Match in Birmingham.

Both the teams will be disappointed with their display in the opening game as they could have ended on the positive side of the result with a little bit of luck. India lost to Australia while Pakistan suffered defeat at the hands of Barbados. Both will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Birmingham Weather

Birmingham Weather (Accuweather.com)

The Birmingham weather on July 31, 2022 (Sunday) is great for a game of cricket. The temperatures will be in the lower 20 degrees range celsius throughout the duration of the match.and there are very few chances of rain.

Edgbaston Stadium Pitch Report

The strip at Edgbaston Stadium is great for batting and teams have managed to post big scores on the board during the Commonwealth Games 2022. The pitch is expected to behave in the same manner for the IND W vs PAK W clash as well.

