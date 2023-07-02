Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met the National athlete, mountaineer and cyclist Asha Malviya here on Sunday.

Aasha Malviya (24) has been pedalling across the nation to deliver a message that "India is a safe country and women are protected."

Malviya, hailing from Nataram village in Rajghar district of Madhya Pradesh, is on a Pan India cycle tour with an aim to ride 25,000 km covering 28 states. So far she has travelled 17,250 km covering 21 states starting from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on November 1 last year.

Out of the 'Ashtalakshmi' states of North East India, she has been already felicitated by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Meghalaya.

"The motive of this cycling is to spread awareness of Women's Protection and their Empowerment because a section of women still feel scared and believe they are not protected. Hence, I am giving a message to all the women of India that it is a safe country and women are protected," Aasha Malviya told ANI on June 10.

"I started this journey on 1 November 2022 from Bhopal. Till now I have traveled to 21 states. The purpose of my journey is women's safety and women's empowerment. Keeping in view the safety of women, I want to give this message to the women that India is a safe country. The experience of my journey has been great," Malviya added.

She will end her journey in Delhi on August 15 this year. (ANI)

