Nagpur, Mar 10 (PTI) Second seed Dalila Jakupovic added the singles crown to her doubles title, resulting in a memorable day for the Slovenian at the W35 Nagpur ITF Women's Championships here on Sunday.

In the singles final, the 33-year-old Jakupovic outplayed world number 525 Korean Yeon Woo Ku 6-1 6-2 to win her seventh ITF title.

Despite a convincing scoreline in favour of the Slovenian, a former world number 69 and currently ranked 213, the 21-year-old Korean presented a good fight throughout the encounter.

Jakupovic received a prize money of Rs 3,25,000 along with 35 WTA points, while Ku fetched Rs 1,75,000 and 22 WTA points.

Earlier, the Slovenian along with her Romanian partner Irina Maria Bara, had won the doubles event, trouncing Ku and Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania 6-7(8) 7-6(5) [10-7].

