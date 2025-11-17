Karnal (Haryana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Day 3 of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B witnessed dominant performances across the pools. Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, HAR Hockey Academy, and Anantapur Sports Academy recorded convincing victories in their respective matches.

Ritu Rani Hockey Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, and Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) also secured important wins, according to a release from Hockey India.

In Pool A, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, opened the day with a commanding 11-0 win over the Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy. Captain Nancy Aroha led the scoring with four goals (23', 45', 56', 58'), while Diya netted a hat-trick (9', 14', 50'). Aarti (7'), Mauki (27'), Sanjana (32'), and Avni (48') added a goal each.

In Pool B, HAR Hockey Academy registered a massive 31-0 victory over Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society. Ankita scored a double hat-trick (7', 8', 10', 14', 41', 45'), while Vishakha (37', 38', 38', 45', 49'), Anjali (2', 9', 15', 42', 50'), and Jyoti (11', 19', 32', 35', 37') struck five goals each. Bharti (28', 55', 58', 60') netted four goals, and Tamanna (12', 57') scored a brace. Vanshika (33'), Tannu (50'), Kaphi (56'), and Himanshi (30') contributed one goal apiece.

In the same pool, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy secured a 2-1 win over Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, with Dilpreet Kaur scoring a brace (20', 60'). R. Rajaharini (34') netted the lone goal for Tamil Nadu.

In Pool C, Anantapur Sports Academy defeated Jude Felix Hockey Academy 6-0. Bhavana Talari (8', 27') and Shaik Sumiya (30', 43') scored a brace each, while Navyasree Channagani (38') and Giraka Gnaneswari (45') added a goal apiece.

In a Pool D encounter, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy beat RK Roy Hockey Academy 3-0 with goals from Aanchal (40', 41') and Anchal (59').

In the same pool, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 4-1, powered by a hat-trick from Muskan Gill (43', 46', 47') and a goal from Laxmi (11'). Tanvi (10') scored the only goal for Raja Karan Hockey Academy. (ANI)

