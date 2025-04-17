New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the high-octane game against Rajasthan Royals here.

The match went down to the wire on Wednesday night with DC winning the edge-of-the-seat thriller in a Super Over after both teams were tied at 188 runs.

The former India pacer "admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game," said an IPL statement.

"Munaf Patel, Bowling Coach, Delhi Capitals has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Wednesday," said the statement

Munaf, the statement said, had "accepted the Match Referee's sanction".

The statement did not specify Munaf's exact offence but it is likely that he was penalised for his argument with a match official after the former India pacer was not allowed to send a player into the middle to convey his message.

Munaf, a key member of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad under MS Dhoni, was appointed DC bowling coach in November last year replacing James Hopes.

Article 2.20 covers all types of conduct that are contrary to the spirit of the game and are not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct.

"...Article 2.20 may (depending upon the seriousness and context of the breach) prohibit, without limitation, the following: (a) the use of an illegal bat or illegal wicket-keeping gloves; and (b) failure to comply with the provisions of clause 6.3 of the IPL Match Playing Conditions," the IPL Code of Conduct states.

"...the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered. The person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays (with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 Offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 Offence)."

