Sharjah, Oct 13 (PTI) Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders dished out another superlative bowling display but Delhi Capitals managed to put a competitive 135 for 5 in the second IPL qualifier here on Wednesday.

Opting to field, KKR bowlers produced exceptional line and length on a slow Sharjah track as DC batters just couldn't get any momentum for most part of their innings.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Almost Scored ‘Puskas Winning Goal’ Against Luxembourg, Check Video.

However, KKR conceded 36 runs in the last three overs to allow DC score a fighting total.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan struggled his way to a 39-ball 36 but couldn't break the shackles. Prithvi Shaw (18) looked good in his brief stay, while comeback man Marcus Stoinis (18) got the start but couldn't capitalise.

Also Read | DC 135/5 in 20 Overs | KKR vs DC Live Score Updates of Vivo IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Shreyas Iyer’s Cameo Takes Delhi Capitals to a Respectable Total.

In the 18th over, Shimron Hetmyer (17) unleashed two sixes off Lockie Ferguson after getting a second lease of life, while Shreyas Iyer (30 not out) hit a four and a last-ball six in the 20th over to take DC to a competitive score.

Brief Score:

Delhi Capitals: 135 for 5 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 36, Shreyas Iyer 30 not out; Varun Chakravarty 2/26).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)