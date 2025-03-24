Visakhapatnam, Mar 24 (PTI) Delhi Capitals bowlers did well at the back-end to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 209 for 8 on a batting paradise, despite attractive fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, here on Monday.

In the end, LSG were at least 30 runs short of what was a par-score on this track, losing seven wickets for 61 runs after being 133 for 1 in the 12th over.

Also Read | Vipraj Nigam Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals’ 20-Year-Old Leg Spinner in IPL 2025.

Marsh smashed 72 off 36 balls while Pooran blitzed his way to 75 off 30 balls while adding 87 off just seven overs. While Marsh had six maximums, Pooran hit seven over the fence.

Kuldeep Yadav was easily the most impactful bowler with figures of 2 for 20 while Mitchell Starc used his variations to end with best figures 3 for 42 in four overs.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, March 24: John Cena, Cody Rhodes Under the Same Roof, Men’s and Women’s Intercontinental Championships To be Defended and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 209 for 8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 75, Mitchell Marsh 72; Kuldeep Yadav 2/20, Mitchell Starc 3/42).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)