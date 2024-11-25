Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), November 25 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and ace Australian pacer Mitchell Starc headlined the buys for the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While Rahul and Starc were acquired for Rs 14 crore and Rs 11.75 crore respectively, Aussie youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk was retained for Rs 9 crore using the Right to Match card. Englishman Harry Brook was snapped up for Rs 6.25 crore, while Indian players T Natarajan and Karun Nair were acquired for Rs 10.75 crore and Rs 50 lakh, respectively, in the latter half of the day.

Delhi Capitals also acquired the services of domestic players Sameer Rizvi (Rs 95 lakh) and Ashutosh Sharma (Rs 3.80 crore) respectively along with experienced pacer Mohit Sharma (Rs 2.20 crore).

Also Read | Chess Fun Facts: Mark the Start of World Chess Championship 2024 by Learning 10 Interesting Things About Chess, The Game of Strategy and Skill.

Speaking about the buys of the day, Parth Jindal, Co-owner, Delhi Capitals, said, "We were looking for stability in the top order, someone with experience who can build the innings. And, I think KL Rahul, given his record in the IPL, he's someone who's consistently given more than 400 runs every season. I think with the Kotla wicket, it is going to suit his game. We're very excited to have him," as quoted by a release from Delhi Capitals.

"We have a very young batting lineup. Both KL and Axar are going to lead them and are going to guide them. KL's batting and experience will be a vital cog in the wheel," he further explained.

Also Read | Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool Attain Second-Biggest Lead Ever After 12 Games Following 3-2 Win Over Southampton.

Speaking about the bowling unit and key focus for tomorrow, Jindal said, "We just went for the best available talent. We're looking for a couple more bowlers tomorrow. I think the bowling attack will be very strong. Batting is also strong. Overall, it's going to be a very competitive squad."

Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani reflected, "Pretty elated with the buys. We have enough clarity as to how we go about in the auction. We've kind of reaped the rewards of being well-strategised and well-planned."

Players acquired by DC on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction:

1. Mitchell Starc (Australia) - Bowler - Rs 11.75 crore2. KL Rahul (India) - WK-Batter - Rs. 14 crore3. Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia) - Batter - Rs. 9 crore (RTM)4. Harry Brook (England) - Batter - Rs. 6.25 crore5. T Natarajan (India) - Bowler - Rs. 10.75 crore6. Karun Nair (India) - Batter - Rs. 50 lakh7. Sameer Rizvi (India) - Allrounder-Rs 95 lakh8. Ashutosh Sharma (India) - Allrounder - Rs 3.80 crore9. Mohit Sharma (India) - Bowler - Rs 2.20 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)