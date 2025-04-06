New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Following India's stellar performance in the recently concluded Champions Trophy, the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), in strategic collaboration with Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment (WSE), announced the inaugural India vs Sri Lanka Physical Disability (Standing) T20 Cricket Series on Sunday.

This historic and inspiring bilateral series will be held in Bangalore from April 29 to May 5, 2025, showcasingexceptional talent, resilience, and sportsmanship from differently-abled (standing) cricketers of both nations, as per a press release from DCCI.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025; Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Shine As GT Register Hat-Trick of Wins in Season 18.

This landmark event is a major stride forward for adaptive cricket, uniting the top physically disabled (standing) athletes from India and Sri Lanka. The series not only celebrates the triumph of spirit but also reinforces the message of inclusivity and equal opportunity in competitive sports.

DCCI General Secretary, Ravi Chauhan, shared his thoughts: "We are honoured to launch this historic bilateral series in partnership with Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment. By uniting top cricketers from India and Sri Lanka, we aim to not only strengthen cross-border sporting relations but also to highlight the remarkable abilities of athletes with disabilities. Our vision is to foster an inclusive cricketing environment that offers equal opportunities for all."

Also Read | PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Ten.

A Milestone for Adaptive Cricket

Supported by corporate sponsors, cricketing authorities, and enthusiastic fans, the series aspires to set anew benchmark in adaptive sports. It reflects the growing momentum towards mainstream recognition ofdifferently-abled athletes and their rightful place in the world of cricket.

In a special gesture, the DCCI has planned a grand farewell for three legendary players: Tushar Paul,Gurudas Raut and Ravindra Jagdale, who have announced their retirement. These stalwarts have madesignificant contributions to Indian adaptive cricket, and their farewell during this prestigious series will be both emotional and well-deserved. The India vs Sri Lanka Physical Disability (Standing) T20 Cricket Series is more than a tournament; it is a celebration of resilience, unity, and the unyielding human spirit.

Team India Squad (18-Member):1. Ravindra Sante - (Captain) - Mumbai2. Yogendra Badoriya - Madhya Pradesh3. Akash Patil - Mumbai4. Shiv Shankara - Karnataka5. Majid Magray - Jammu & Kashmir6. Adil Nansola - Gujarat7. Satish Kirar - Rajasthan8. Raju Kannur - Karnataka9. Vikram Jeet - Chandigarh10. Varushant Kunjal - Maharashtra11. Narendra Mangure - (Vice Captain) - Karnataka12. Nikhil Manhas - Jammu & Kashmir13. Imran Khan - Vidarbha14. Wasim Iqbal - Jammu & Kashmir15. Sadik - Delhi16. Tushar Paul - West Bengal (Farewell Series - Retired)17. Gurudas Raut - Vidarbha (Farewell Series - Retired)18. Ravindra Jagdale - Maharashtra (Farewell Series - Retired). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)