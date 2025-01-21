Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 21 (ANI): The Indian Physical Disability (PD) Cricket Team achieved a remarkable milestone by clinching the PD Champions Trophy 2025, defeating England by 79 runs in a thrilling final at the FTZ Cricket Grounds, Katunayake. After winning the toss and opting to bat, India posted a commanding total of 197/4 in their allotted 20 overs, with England being bowled out for 118 in response.

The official handle of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) shared on X: "A historic triumph! Team India defeated England by a massive 79 runs to claim the PD Champions Trophy 2025. An extraordinary display of teamwork, determination, and skill!"

Vikrant Keni, captain of the Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team, led from the front throughout the tournament.

The team captain shared, "Leading this incredible team to victory in the PD Champions Trophy is the proudest moment of my career. Our journey through the playoffs shows the depth of talent and fighting spirit in this team. Each player has contributed significantly to this historic achievement. This trophy belongs not just to us, but to every differently-abled person who has ever dreamed of playing cricket for India," as quoted from a release by DCCI.

The final featured an extraordinary batting performance by Yogendra Bhadoria, who dominated the English bowling attack with a spectacular 73 runs off just 40 balls, including four boundaries and five sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 182.50.

In the bowling department, India's Radhika Prasad led the charge with exceptional figures of 4/19 in 3.2 overs. Captain Vikrant Keni showcased his all-round capabilities with a miserly spell of 2/15 in three overs, while Ravindra Sante maintained pressure with figures of 2/24 in his four-over spell.

Head coach Rohit Jalani praised his team's exceptional performance and preparation, "The boys showed tremendous character throughout the tournament, adapting to different conditions and rising to every challenge. What makes this win special is not just the trophy, but the way our team played - with heart, determination, and a spirit that truly represents the best of Indian cricket."

Ravi Chauhan BCCI Member Differently Abled Cricket Committee, expressed his joy at the team's achievement, "This victory is a testament to the untiring spirit of our players and the growing strength of differently-abled cricket in India. DCCI has always believed in the potential of our cricketers, and today they have proven that they are world-beaters. This win will inspire countless others to take up the sport and chase their dreams."

The victory marks a major achievement for Indian cricket and highlights the incredible talent and determination of differently-abled cricketers. Under the guidance of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), the team has shown exceptional performance throughout the tournament. (ANI)

