Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Deepika slammed five goals, including a hat-trick while Sharmila Devi, Mahima Choudhary and Udita scored a brace each as Hockey Haryana thrashed Assam Hockey 15-0 in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Nehrunager, Pimpri on Friday.

It was Deepika's (2nd, 40th, 42nd, 49th, 56th minutes) show in the opening match of the day as she shone brightly for Hockey Haryana in the Pool D match.

Known for prowess from set pieces, Deepika, considered as the next big thing in Indian women's hockey, converted two penalty corners besides scoring three field goals.

Sharmila (2nd, 35th), Mahima (15th, 47th), Udita (32nd from PC, 36th from PC) too sparkled scoring a brace each, while Neha Goyal (8th), Navneet Kaur (26th), Ekta Kaushik (44th), Jyoti (50th) were the goal getters in Hockey Haryana's emphatic win.

Udita too was in her elements from penalty corners as she scored both her goals from set pieces.

By their maiden win, Hockey Haryana is now atop Pool D with three points. Le Puducherry Hockey is the other team in the pool.

In a Pool E match, Dipti Lakra (5th, 12th minutes), Dipi Monika Toppo (10th, 51st minutes) and Aten Topno (12th, 34th) struck twice each to hand Hockey Association of Odisha an emphatic 9-1 win over Goans Hockey.

Besides, Jiwan Kishori Toppo (29th), Nitu Lakra (57th) and Anupa Barla (60th) also registered their names in the scoresheet for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

Geeta Rathod scored the consolation goal for Goans Hockey in the 47th minute from a field strike.

The Hockey Association of Odisha registered their first win in the tournament and are at the top of their pool.

Later in the day, heavyweights Hockey Punjab slammed Hockey Rajasthan 11-2 in a Pool F match.

Sarabdeep Kaur (15th, 39th, 56th) slammed a hat-trick, while Taranpreet Kaur (1st, 42nd), Kirandeep Kaur (18th, 45th), scored a brace each for Punjab in their dominating show over Hockey Rajasthan.

Results:

Pool-D: Hockey Haryana: 15 (Sharmila Devi 2nd, 35th; Deepika 2nd, 40th - p.c, 42nd, 49th, 56th - p.c; Mahima Choudhary 15th, 47th; Neha Goyal 8th; Navneet Kaur 26th, Udita 32nd - p.c, 36th - p.c; Ekta Kaushik 44th, Jyoti 50th) bt Assam Hockey: 0. HT: 5-0.

Pool-E: Hockey Association of Odisha: 9 (Dipti Lakra 5th - p.c; Dipi Monika Toppo 10th, 51th - p.c; Aten Topno - 12th p.c, 34th; Dipti Lakra 12th; Jiwan Kishori Toppo 29th; Nitu Lakra 57th, Anupa Barla 60th) bt Goans Hockey: 1 (Geeta Rathod 47th). HT: 5-0.

Pool-F: Hockey Punjab: 11 (Kaur Taranpreet 1st, 42nd - p.c; Kaur Rajwinder 9th; Sarabdeep Kaur 15th, 39th; 56th; Kirandeep Kaur 18th - p.c; 45th; Jotika Kalsi 22nd- p.c; Baljeet Kaur 41st; Priyanka 51st - p.c) bt Hockey Rajasthan: 2 (Kour Rajveer 19th; Reena Saini 36th). HT: 5-1. (ANI)

