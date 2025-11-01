Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): The India-South Africa final for the ICC Women's World Cup trophy will witness the battle between two table-toppers in the bowling and batting departments, India's Deepti Sharma and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt.

A brand new champion will be crowned in women's ODI cricket as three-time finalists India and first-time finalists Proteas aim to put an end to their trophy drought during the final at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

The clash between Deepti and skipper Laura would be an interesting one for the match.

Laura is at the top of the run-charts with 470 runs in eight innings at an average of 67.14, with a century and three fifties. Her runs have come at a strike rate of 97.91. During the semifinals against England, she played a brilliant knock of 169 in just 143 balls, with 20 fours and four sixes.

On the other end, Deepti is the joint-highest wicket-taker with Australia's Annabel Sutherland, with 17 wickets in eight games at an average of 24.11 and an economy rate of 5.70, with best figures of 4/51.

Wolvaardt has struggled against the spinner, scoring just 95 in 173 balls against her at a sub-par strike rate of 54.91, been dismissed thrice against her.

Squads: India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso. (ANI)

