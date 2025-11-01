Real Madrid will be back in action in the La Liga 2025-26 after securing a victory in the El Clasico last week. Real Madrid lost every El Clasico they played last season as Barcelona dominated them while winning the domestic double. This season, after 10 games in the La Liga 2025-26 so far, Real Madrid are at the top of the points table, five points clear of second-placed Barcelona. They showed a solid performance against a lackluster Barcelona in the last gameweek and secured a 2-1 victory which boosted their position ahead of the arch-rivals. Now they will look to steadily hold on to the lead and put the pressure on Barcelona to give them a solid chase in the title run. Vinicius Jr Apologises For His Reaction After Xabi Alonso Substituted Him During Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico, Says 'Sometimes Passion Gets the Better of Me'.

Kylian Mbappe has been Real Madrid's best player this season along with the likes of Alvaro Carreras, Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler. Mbappe has scored 11 goals in the La Liga 2025-26 season including a goal in the last match against Barcelona. He wrecked havoc in the first half against Hansi Flick's side and almost scored another which was narrowly ruled out as offside. Although in the second half his penalty ended up being saved, he was threatening enough against Barcelona. As Real Madrid clash with Valencia at home in their next encounter, fans are eying Mbappe as the key person to deliver them the goals. Fans eager to know whether Kylian Mbappe will play in the Real Madrid vs Valencia game, will get the entire information here.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is fit and is all set to feature in the starting XI of Real Madrid when they host Valencia at home. Kylian Mbappe received the prestigious golden boot award on October 31 at a ceremony in Santiago Bernabeu and there he expressed his intentions to play for Real Madrid for a long long time. He has been training with the squad before it and no fresh injuries were reported. He will definitely feature in the playing XI of Real Madrid against Valencia. Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Out for Around Two Months With Knee Injury.

Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid Training

🔥 ¡Necesitábamos este golazo a cámara lenta! pic.twitter.com/VB1XCYGjoZ — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 30, 2025

Mbappe is yet to score against Valencia during his time with Real Madrid last season. He will be eager to break the deadlock in this game and carry on with his unstoppable form.

