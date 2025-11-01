India will be back in action in the three-match T20I series against Australia and they will take them on in the third T20I which can make sure whether India has a chance to win the series or Australia will avoid any chances of defeat. The third T20I will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. After two matches in the series, India are on the backfoot as they have lost to Australia in the second T20I after the first match got washed out due to rain. It was a disappointing outing for India with the bat in the second T20I and coach Gautam Gambhir will eye some changes in the combinations to change their fate when they take on Australia at Bellerive Oval. Fans anticipating what changes will India will make ahead of the third T20I will get the entire information here. Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Ace India Batter Suffered Spleen Laceration Injury, BCCI Provides Positive Health Bulletin (See Post).

Batting

Despite being backed on potential, Shubman Gill has not been able to fire consistently in the T20Is since the Asia Cup. In the second T20I, his struggles against Josh Hazlewood was promising. Despite that, he is likely to start another game and open with Abhishek Sharma who has been in terrific touch. Tilak Varma has sealed his position in the playing XI since the Asia Cup 2025 final, Suryakumar Yadav, being the captain will also retain his spot. Although he will want to show some fireworks in the next game. Sanju Samson has not been in great touch as well, but his keeping skills keeps him in the playing XI. Shivam Dube might lose his spot to a specialist bowler as India has been sacrificing a bowler for additional batting depth. Axar Patel and Harshit Rana is likely to be promoted in compensation. Shivam Dube’s 37-Match Unbeaten Streak in T20Is Ends After Team India’s Defeat to Australia at MCG in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025.

Bowling

India has been playing with a fast bowler short in the ongoing T20I series against Australia. In order to keep both spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy together, India has been keeping Arshdeep Singh out of the playing XI and that might not be the case in the next game. With Harshit Rana proving his mettle as a bowling all-rounder, India will have to look for some additional bowling depth in the third T20I. Jasprit Bumrah, being the premier seamer will retain his place in the playing XI.

India's Likely XI vs Australia for 3rd T20I 2025

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

