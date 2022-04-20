Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by nine wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Punjab were all out for 115 after being put in to bat.

Jitesh Sharma top scored for Punjab with 32 off 23 balls.

Delhi spinners enjoyed their time in the middle with Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yaav and Axar Patel taking two wickets each.

Delhi raced to victory in 10.3 overs after Prithvi Shaw (41 off 20 balls) and David Warner (60 not out off 30 balls) shared 83 runs for the opening wicket.

The game was in doubt with Delhi reporting sixth COVID case in their camp but the BCCI decided to go ahead with after players returning negative tests following two rounds of testing in the morning.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 115 all out in 20 overs (Jitesh 32; Kuldeep 2/24, Lalit 2/11, Axar 2/10). Delhi Capitals 119/1 in 10.3 overs (Shaw 41, Warner 60 not out) PTI

