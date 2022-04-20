Real Madrid are set to in another league title and will be aiming to secure that as they travel to face Osasuna in the latest round of La Liga fixtures. The clash will be played at the El Sadar Stadium in Osasuna on April 20, 2022 (late Wednesday night) as the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Arsenal Transfer News Update: Gunners Target Marco Asensio As AC Milan Deal Stalls.

Real Madrid have a 15 point advantage at the top of the La Liga table and could secure the title with a win if other results go their way. Los Blancos have won three back-to-back games since the heavy defeat to Barcelona and will start as the favourites. Meanwhile, Osasuna are also on a two-game winning run and will be hoping to extend it.

When is Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Osasuna vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on April 21, 2022 (Thursday) at the El Sadar Stadium in Osasuna. The match has a scheduled time of 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Osasuna vs Real Madrid clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2022 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).