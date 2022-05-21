Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Delhi Capitals exited from the Indian Premier League after losing by five wickets against Mumbai Indians in their must-win last league match here on Saturday.

DC first made 159 for 7, a target which MI chased down with five balls to spare.

Earlier sent into bat, DC were in a spot of bother at 50 for 4 before skipper Rishabh Pant (39) and Rovman Powell (43) joined hands and shared 75 runs for the fifth wicket to rescue the batting side.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/25) picked up three wickets for MI.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 43, Rishabh Pant 39; Jasprit Bumrah 3/25).

Mumbai Indians: 160 for 5 in 19.1 overs (Ishan Kishan 48, Tim David 34; Shardul Thakur 2/32).

