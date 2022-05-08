Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match on Sunday.

For CSK, Shuvam Dube replaced an injured Ravindra Jadeja while Kona Srikar Bharat gets his first game of the season in place of an out-of-sorts Mandeep Singh for the DC side.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast of Madrid Derby on TV & Score Updates in India?.

The Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant(c/w), David Warner, Kona Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c/w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)