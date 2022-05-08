Atletico Madrid are set to take on champions Real Madrid in the La Liga on Monday, May 9. The match would be played at the Wanda Metropolitano and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Los Blancos have already won the title and would aim to secure bragging rights in this game, which would land a blow to their hopes of finishing within the top four. Atletico Madrid are currently fourth on the points table with 61 points from 34 games and a win in this match could help them consolidate that spot. But a defeat would open a room for Real Betis at fifth to hope again for a Champions League spot. Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Showing Motivational Video to Real Madrid Team Ahead of Their UCL 2021–22 Semifinal Against Manchester City

Real Madrid are in good form and their spirits would undoubtedly be in high spirits after their sensational comeback against Manchester City. With them already having won the title, this game becomes a match they need to build their confidence further for the coming games and the Champions League final against Liverpool. Atletico Madrid are entering this clash on the back of a defeat to Athletic Club.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on May 9, 2022 (Monday) at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid clash.

