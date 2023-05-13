New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to field against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

DC and PBKS need a victory in order to make keep their dream of making it into the playoffs alive. Both teams will try to do everything within their power to keep them in the title race.

DC skipper David Warner said at the toss, "We will have a bowl. It is going to be a slow, low surface, it is not going to change much. The last game was not a good one but winning 4 out of 5 was quite good. The boys have come out with a lot of freedom and a clear mind. The crowd has come out and supported us. We have got the same 16, Ripal goes out."

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan said at the toss, " We would have bowled too but we are batting first, so looking forward to it. It is beautiful that they are putting up good performances. They are maturing and those are great signs. We have got one change - Raza comes back in and Rajapaksa misses out."

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

