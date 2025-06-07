New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Promising Vairaj Sogerwal shocked Armenian GM Karen H Grigoryan as the Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament kicked off on a dramatic note here on Saturday.

The other standout result of the day was a draw between 17-year-old Meetansh Dixit and Georgian GM Levan Pantsulaia.

Top seed GM SL Narayanan began his campaign with a solid win over Singapore's Sai Siddharth, while Indian GMs Diptayan Ghosh and Abhijeet Gupta, along with Armenia's Manuel Petrosyan, registered convincing victories.

Other Grandmasters with Round 1 victories are: Luka Paichadze, Vitaly Sivuk, Mihail Nikitenko, Karthik Venkataraman, Aditya S Samant, and Mamikon Gharibyan, all of whom posted commanding performances.

The Indian women's contingent saw participation from WFM Tanishka Kotia, WCM Sanskruti Wankhade, and WCM Nanditha V, all of whom had tough opening rounds but are expected to bounce back as the tournament progresses.

