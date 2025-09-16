New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The 20th edition of Delhi Half Marathon will witness 40,000-plus runners from across the world come together to soak in the vibrant colours of Delhi and celebrate the spirit of running on October 12.

This overwhelming response with registrations oversubscribed across all categories marks yet another unforgettable chapter in the city's sporting legacy #BreakingBarriersSince2005.

The world's most prestigious half-marathon, which is promoted by Procam International and sponsored by Vedanta, boasts a prize purse of 260,000 USD and will be flagged off from Delhi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as per a DHM press release.

Asian Games medallist and national record holder Gulveer Singh and defending champion Lili Das, along with Sanjivani Jadhav headline the elite Indian line-up.

Delhi Half Marathon is a platform where India's best athletes compete alongside the world's best for top honours. To mark its 20th edition, a special performance bonus of Rs 2 lakhs will be awarded to any Indian athlete who sets a new event record, along with an additional 2,000 USD for a sub-60-minute finish, a tribute to their dedication and an effort to inspire record-breaking performances on home soil.

The women's contest will be led by Sanjivani Jadhav, the winner of the 10,000m Portland Track Festival High-Performance Meet in the USA in 2024, where she clocked a personal best of 32:22.77. Sanjivani also won silver at the recently concluded Senior National Championships in Bengaluru in the 5,000m, and has been a gold medallist at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2025 as well as the Delhi Half Marathon in 2018 and 2022.

Joining her will be defending champion and Lili Das, along with 2023 gold medallist Kavita Yadav, who had pushed Sanjivani hard in last year's edition before claiming the title.

The men's race will see a high-voltage clash between the Asian Games medallist and multiple national record holder Gulveer Singh, and the in-form Abhishek Pal, winner of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2025 and double gold medallist at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2025.

Commenting on his maiden participation, Gulveer Singh said, "I am looking forward to the 20th Delhi Half Marathon, the competition here is tough and the course is great. My eyes are on the half-marathon national record, and I am in good shape to try and break it."

Abhishek Pal, Gold Medallist at the 2023 Delhi Half Marathon, said, "This year has been good for me in terms of consistent performances, and the Delhi Half Marathon is the perfect way to round it off. My preparation has been strong, and my focus is on the timing - because that ultimately reflects progress. The long-term target is to get under 60 minutes, and every race like this brings me closer to that mark. It's not just about competing with others, but also about challenging myself to raise the bar each time I step onto the road."

Lili Das, the defending champion of the Delhi Half Marathon, said, "The women's field is going to be very exciting this year with runners like Sanjeevani Jadhav and Ankita Jani joining the race. For me, such rivalries are important because they push us to dig deeper, improve our performances, and contribute to taking women's distance running in India to the next level".

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., said, "As we mark the 20th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon, the #RunForZeroHunger movement is stronger than ever. Over the past three years, your participation has helped provide 17 million meals. This year, every kilometre you run will deliver a Poshan Pack to children and animals. With a commitment to provide 5 million Poshan Packs, let's come together to nourish the future of India".

Vivek Singh, Jt MD, Procam International, "As we gear up for the 20th edition, it is humbling to see 40,000+ participants from India and overseas come together to celebrate this landmark 20th edition. This growth has been possible with the determination of our elite athletes and the passion of countless amateur runners that makes this celebration of sport so special. To have representation from our Indian athletes such as Gulveer Singh, Sanjivani Jadhav Kavita Yadav and Lili Das augurs well as an inspiration for the next generation of aspiring Indian runners." (ANI)

