Dubai [UAE], September 16: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma's father, Raj Kumar Sharma, opened up on his son's passion for cricket, which he had since childhood and how he used to like playing express pace bowling above 150 mph during his training at under-16 level, often asking his father to get bowlers to bowl as fastest as possible. Abhishek is currently setting a new benchmark in T20 cricket with his hitting.

While always known as a genuine six-hitter, his hitting went to the next level when he was paired with Australian superstar Travis Head in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). India's World Cup-winning all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, known for being the first Indian to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket, also gave years of mentorship to Abhishek and still continues to be by his side as a guide.

Speaking in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Raj Kumar, a first-class cricketer himself, recalled how Abhishek would trouble his mother and sister with his love for batting in a "cricket-loving atmosphere". "I am also a first-class cricketer. There was a cricket-loving atmosphere at my house. And when he was a kid, he used to play with my bat and also trouble his mother. I have two daughters, he used to tell them to have him help bat at night. Sometimes he used to tell me that he wanted to do some diving practice and throw him a catch," said Raj Kumar.

His father, who also served as his first cricket coach, said that on seeing his talent and passion, he brought him to the field. "The senior players used to tell me, your son has a lot of talent. He will play for India one day. I said, he is still a kid. He has just started holding the bat barely, but all the blessings, love, and hard work of him and his people brought him here," he added.

Raj Kumar recalled that, being a left-arm spinner himself, he used to have his son bowl a lot and would give him a lot of tips, which helped him take the art of left-arm spin himself. "Because of that, he is a very good bowler. And in the future, he will bowl well for India. When I used to train Abhishek, I used to make him bat against bowling of 150 mph during his under-16 days. Everyone would tell me that he would get hurt, but he used to tell me, Papa iss se bhi tez karayo (Dad, get bowlers to bowl even faster). This is how his technique developed. His power-hitting is natural," he added.

Raj Kumar also hailed Yuvraj for all the "time and experience" he put into Abhishek's game. He also thanked all the players and coaches for guiding Abhishek and expressed hope that India would win the ongoing Asia Cup. "Behind him is also Yuvraj Singh, who also gave him a lot of time and experience. A lot of big players have joined him. There are a lot of good coaches. They have a lot of experience. I am glad that Abhishek has such people around him, who give him their love and blessings. I thank all the coaches and selectors of BCCI and the support staff as he is now playing for India. I pray to God that India wins the Asian Cup," he concluded.

In two matches of Asia Cup so far, Abhishek has made 61 runs at an average of 30.50, with a best score of 31, striking at over 210. For India in 19 T20Is, he has made 596 runs at an average of 33.11 and a strike rate of 195.40, with two centuries and two fifties, with a best score of 135. In all of T20s, he has made 4,095 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 166.80, with seven centuries and 22 fifties in 144 innings, with the best score of 141.

This year in seven T20Is for India, he has made 340 runs at an average of 48.57, with a strike rate of 217.94, including a 54-ball 135 against England at Wankhede and a half-century. In 21 T20s this year across India and in IPL, he has made 779 runs in 20 innings at an average of 38.95, with a strike rate of 203.39, including two centuries and three fifties, with his best being a destructive 141 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).